Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) in a report published on Monday morning. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 target price on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of STML opened at $11.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $391.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.58. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STML. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,043,000 after buying an additional 165,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

