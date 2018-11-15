Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE: BHGE) recently:

11/5/2018 – Baker Hughes A GE had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Baker Hughes A GE had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Baker Hughes A GE was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “hold” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/31/2018 – Baker Hughes A GE had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Baker Hughes A GE had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Baker Hughes A GE was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

10/31/2018 – Baker Hughes A GE was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Baker Hughes A GE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

10/17/2018 – Baker Hughes A GE is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Baker Hughes A GE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Baker Hughes A GE is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Baker Hughes A GE was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Baker Hughes A GE had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2018 – Baker Hughes A GE was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2018 – Baker Hughes A GE is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Baker Hughes A GE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.10. 727,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,694. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.84. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

