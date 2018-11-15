Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fly Leasing (FLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY):

11/13/2018 – Fly Leasing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

11/9/2018 – Fly Leasing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Fly Leasing was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2018 – Fly Leasing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/24/2018 – Fly Leasing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Fly Leasing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/19/2018 – Fly Leasing was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Shares of NYSE FLY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.83. 2,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,690. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.78 million, a PE ratio of 142.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.68 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 77,931 shares during the period. 49.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

