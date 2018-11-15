Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Receives $95.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.55.

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Mindy F. Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.10 per share, for a total transaction of $350,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,503.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philippe Amouyal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $566,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,193.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,365 shares of company stock worth $13,742,751 over the last 90 days. 12.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 41,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,156. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

