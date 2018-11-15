Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Stake Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Weight Watchers International were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,732,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,820,000 after buying an additional 1,729,188 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the second quarter worth approximately $83,761,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 400.0% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 998,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,868,000 after buying an additional 798,657 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the second quarter worth approximately $73,424,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 38.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,432,000 after buying an additional 696,255 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $1,459,957.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philippe Amouyal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $566,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,193.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,365 shares of company stock worth $13,742,751 over the last three months. 12.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

WTW opened at $49.00 on Thursday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Weight Watchers International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

