WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts expect WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.48. WellCare Health Plans reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will report full year earnings of $11.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $11.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WellCare Health Plans.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. WellCare Health Plans’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.13.

In other news, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total transaction of $131,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3,977.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 234.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 100.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 55.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCG opened at $250.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. WellCare Health Plans has a 52-week low of $187.06 and a 52-week high of $324.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

