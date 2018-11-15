Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 13,826 Shares of SLM Corp (SLM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,284,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.67% of SLM worth $81,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in SLM by 408.2% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 37,605,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $430,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205,408 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at $48,549,000. FMR LLC raised its position in SLM by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,205,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at $8,561,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SLM by 76.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 537,564 shares during the period.

SLM stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $356.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.10 million. SLM had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SLM. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

