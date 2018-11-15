Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Franklin Electric Co. (FELE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $88,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 135.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

FELE opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. Franklin Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $51.45.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.18 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, VP John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $75,315.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,218.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,430 in the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

