Wentworth Resources (WRL) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Wentworth Resources (LON:WRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of WRL stock opened at GBX 21.75 ($0.28) on Thursday. Wentworth Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.25 ($0.40).

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources Limited, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

