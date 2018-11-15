Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.53. 599,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.71 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 10.71%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/werner-enterprises-inc-wern-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-09.html.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.