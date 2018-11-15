Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.32% of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EHI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,736,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth $3,500,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000.

NYSE EHI opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $10.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

