Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,304,000 after acquiring an additional 112,732 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,292,000 after acquiring an additional 478,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $398,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.72.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $180.71 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $118.83 and a 52-week high of $223.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.46. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/wetherby-asset-management-inc-boosts-position-in-iac-interactivecorp-iac.html.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.