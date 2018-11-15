Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $421,000 Stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of PBR opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.53. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.27%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/wetherby-asset-management-inc-has-421000-stake-in-petroleo-brasil-adr-pbr.html.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.