Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $13,239,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $19,278,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 150.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 29,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $334.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,997,143.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $573,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,963,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $6,444,610 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $344.00 on Thursday. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $387.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morningstar set a $222.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.58.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

