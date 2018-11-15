Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at $161,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter valued at $184,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie cut their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 54,781 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,011,010.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LSXMA opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.50.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

