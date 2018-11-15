Wey Education (WEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.50

Shares of Wey Education PLC (LON:WEY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.70 ($0.15), with a volume of 76524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.95 ($0.16).

In other news, insider Dame Erica Christine Pienaar sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total value of £48,000 ($62,720.50).

Wey Education Company Profile (LON:WEY)

Wey Education plc provides online educational services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates InterHigh, a non-selective fee paying online secondary school, which offers services in IGCSE, A/S, and A-Level subjects; and Wey ecademy that provides online tuition and other services across a range of subjects and curricula, such as iGCSE and A levels or specialist vocational courses to and for other education providers and schools.

