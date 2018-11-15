Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position Reduced by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,716,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,958,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,543,000 after buying an additional 401,218 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 121,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 27,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $751,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 118.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

