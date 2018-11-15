Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake Decreased by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 120,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 145.1% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 224,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 27,890 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $751,077.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of WY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.46. 19,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,309. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.26%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

