Where Food Comes From (WFCF) Issues Earnings Results

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.79%.

Shares of WFCF opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 million, a P/E ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 2.09. Where Food Comes From has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In other news, Director Graeme P. Rein bought 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,805,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

