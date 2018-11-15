Whitbread plc (WTB) Insider Adam Crozier Purchases 2,000 Shares

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) insider Adam Crozier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,561 ($59.60) per share, for a total transaction of £91,220 ($119,195.09).

LON:WTB opened at GBX 4,651 ($60.77) on Thursday. Whitbread plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,499.90 ($45.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,333 ($56.62).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a GBX 32.70 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,470 ($58.41) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a report on Friday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Whitbread in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,701.25 ($61.43).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

