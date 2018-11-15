WhiteCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $98,582.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $98,582.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, FreiExchange, Bittrex and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00061883 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002534 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,069,144 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittrex, ZB.COM, EXX, Cryptopia and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

