William Blair Comments on Performant Financial Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (PFMT)

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Performant Financial in a report released on Monday, November 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). William Blair also issued estimates for Performant Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of PFMT opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 22NW LP lifted its position in Performant Financial by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 3,098,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 2,028,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Performant Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 32,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry, serving guaranty agencies, the Department of Education, and private financial institutions; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

