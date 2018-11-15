William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Switch (SWCH)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday. William Blair also issued estimates for Switch’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

SWCH stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. Switch has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Switch had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 1,727,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $18,968,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $253,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Switch by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Switch by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Switch by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Switch by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 131,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Switch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

