Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director Nelson Obus bought 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $133,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:WLMS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,085. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative net margin of 19.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (WLMS) Director Nelson Obus Purchases 71,000 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/williams-industrial-services-group-inc-wlms-director-nelson-obus-purchases-71000-shares.html.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.