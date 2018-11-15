Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.89-1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Williams-Sonoma also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.26-4.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Argus set a $80.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE:WSM traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,291,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,004. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

In other news, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $979,005.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,675,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,530.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/williams-sonoma-wsm-updates-q4-earnings-guidance.html.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.