WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.03 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 287.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 729.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,836,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,337 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,290,000 after buying an additional 987,698 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,819,000. Triple Frond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,724,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,487,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,890,000 after buying an additional 361,670 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $121.09 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.39 and a twelve month high of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $2,154,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel bought 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.82 per share, with a total value of $37,383.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,960.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,177 shares of company stock valued at $33,913,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

