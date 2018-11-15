WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $970,000 in Steris PLC (STE) Stock

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steris by 129.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Steris in the third quarter worth $249,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Steris by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steris in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Steris by 5.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Tokich sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,111,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,740,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $116.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.03. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $121.67.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Steris had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Steris’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Steris from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Steris in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

WARNING: “WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $970,000 in Steris PLC (STE) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/winton-group-ltd-invests-970000-in-steris-plc-ste-stock.html.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.