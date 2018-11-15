Wirecard (WDI) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.41% from the company’s previous close.

WDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €193.00 ($224.42) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €191.35 ($222.50).

Shares of WDI traded down €8.40 ($9.77) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €148.60 ($172.79). 542,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard has a 52 week low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a 52 week high of €111.00 ($129.07).

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

