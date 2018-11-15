Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. 68,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,421. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Wisdom Tree Investments has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $13.41.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

