Workday Inc (WDAY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 143.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Workday by 43.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,898,000 after purchasing an additional 299,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Workday by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 676,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Workday by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Workday by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Workday to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.61.

In related news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $985,221.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total value of $182,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,782 shares of company stock valued at $68,244,014. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY opened at $132.39 on Thursday. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.35 and a fifty-two week high of $157.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -104.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Workday had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $671.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Workday Inc (WDAY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/workday-inc-wday-shares-bought-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.