Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
WWH stock opened at GBX 2,567.50 ($33.55) on Thursday. Worldwide Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,227.36 ($29.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,707 ($35.37).
In other news, insider Sven Borho acquired 3,000 shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,820 ($36.85) per share, with a total value of £84,600 ($110,544.88).
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
