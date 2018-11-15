WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (WYGPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of WYGPY remained flat at $$11.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Company Profile

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

