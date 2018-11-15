WP Carey Inc (WPC) Stake Decreased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,228,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,613,000 after acquiring an additional 124,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,940 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 45.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,263,000 after acquiring an additional 474,831 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,076,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 22.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after acquiring an additional 110,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.55. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.08 per share, for a total transaction of $254,408.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Hoysradt bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $148,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,076.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

WP Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $11 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 878 properties covering approximately 87 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

