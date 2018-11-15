W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Position Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTI opened at $6.17 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $872.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.74.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTI. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $10.75 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

