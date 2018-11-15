XCel Brands (XELB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 29.91%.

XELB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. 331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,200. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. XCel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

