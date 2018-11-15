Xilinx (XLNX) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $82.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XLNX. Bank of America raised their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xilinx from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. Xilinx has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $88.20. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $746.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $78,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,230.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $3,375,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Xilinx by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,042 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

