XOMA Corp (XOMA) CEO James R. Neal Acquires 4,000 Shares

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO James R. Neal acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,615.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of XOMA traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 90,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,731. The stock has a market cap of $120.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. XOMA Corp has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 129.85% and a negative return on equity of 267.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that XOMA Corp will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 270,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51,510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

