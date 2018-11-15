Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN XTNT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.11. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,526. Xtant Medical has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Xtant Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/xtant-medical-xtnt-issues-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-03-eps.html.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.