Xunlei (XNET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $45.03 million for the quarter. Xunlei updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Xunlei stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.31. 470,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,947. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

XNET has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

