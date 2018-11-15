Yellow Pages (Y) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on Y. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yellow Pages from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Yellow Pages from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Y stock opened at C$6.83 on Monday. Yellow Pages has a twelve month low of C$6.14 and a twelve month high of C$10.73.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. It operates through four segments: YP, Agency, Real Estate, and Other. The YP segment provides digital and traditional marketing products, such as online and mobile priority placement, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.