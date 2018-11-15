Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires 45,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,976,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

