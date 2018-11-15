Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 370,000 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 29.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370,000 shares during the quarter. New Residential Investment accounts for approximately 4.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $16,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 78,594 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $17.48 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 79.22% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $262.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

