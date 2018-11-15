Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.07.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $89.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $74.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $1,885,845.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at $25,432,415.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $246,529.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,954 shares of company stock worth $7,747,008. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,809,000 after acquiring an additional 548,296 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,988,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,368,000 after acquiring an additional 82,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,789,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,714,000 after acquiring an additional 329,771 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,751,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,702,000 after acquiring an additional 877,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,742,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

