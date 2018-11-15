Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biocept Inc (BIOC) to Announce -$1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) will announce ($1.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biocept’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Biocept posted earnings of ($5.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biocept will report full-year earnings of ($9.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.61) to ($8.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to ($3.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biocept.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.71). Biocept had a negative return on equity of 587.80% and a negative net margin of 642.49%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million.

BIOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biocept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.61. 41,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,419. Biocept has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 34.99% of Biocept worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

