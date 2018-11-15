Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) to report $76.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.14 million and the highest is $77.26 million. Eastgroup Properties reported sales of $71.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full year sales of $298.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.24 million to $300.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $316.44 million, with estimates ranging from $311.66 million to $322.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on EGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 target price on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 target price on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, EVP Brent Wood sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $457,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $25,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $77.74 and a 52 week high of $99.99.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

