Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post sales of $73.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.95 million and the lowest is $68.40 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $74.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $251.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.20 million to $258.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $287.53 million, with estimates ranging from $238.53 million to $321.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.

GNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $24.00 price target on Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MED reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Shares of GNK opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.50. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $155,433.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,717.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 20,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $254,800.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

