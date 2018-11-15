Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.88. Health Insurance Innovations reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIIQ shares. First Analysis upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $39.43. 38,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,295. The stock has a market cap of $716.31 million, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.93. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $63.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,745,000 after buying an additional 54,419 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after buying an additional 63,943 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,759,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

