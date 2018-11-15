Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to post sales of $216.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.95 million to $218.20 million. Hibbett Sports reported sales of $237.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year sales of $948.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $946.10 million to $951.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $950.41 million, with estimates ranging from $942.30 million to $960.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIBB. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $18.52 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 37.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

