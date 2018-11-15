Zacks: Analysts Expect Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) to announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chemical Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.02. Chemical Financial posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chemical Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chemical Financial.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.16 million. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHFC. BidaskClub upgraded Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Chemical Financial from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHFC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Chemical Financial by 43.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Chemical Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 347,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,269,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemical Financial stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.81. 244,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Chemical Financial has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $59.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemical Financial (CHFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.