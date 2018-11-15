Zacks: Analysts Expect Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) will report $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Esterline Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Esterline Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Esterline Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Esterline Technologies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.94.

Esterline Technologies stock opened at $117.27 on Monday. Esterline Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $119.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 99,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $11,701,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 110,935 shares of Esterline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $13,037,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 213.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 762.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Esterline Technologies in the second quarter worth $208,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esterline Technologies

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

